Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Antetokounmpo has missed three of the last four games due to a knee injury, but he'll likely be able to return to the court Monday. Over his first nine appearances of the season, he's averaged 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 33.0 minutes per game.
