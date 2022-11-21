Antetokounmpo is probable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left calf tightness.

Antetokounmpo was a late addition to Monday's injury report, but he's apparently dealing with a calf issue following the Bucks' shootaround. However, he'll likely be able to play through the injury against Portland. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 22.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game.