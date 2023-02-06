Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Antetokounmpo continues to deal with a sore right knee but will likely be able to suit up for an eighth consecutive game Monday. He's posted double-doubles in his last seven appearances, averaging 39.4 points, 14.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 32.9 minutes per game during that time.