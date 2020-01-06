Play

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Monday

Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to a sore back.

The Bucks have listed the MVP on many of their injury reports in recent weeks, so it appears as though he's still battling the soreness, to some degree, that kept him out of two games late in December. Nonetheless, expect Antetokounmpo to play Monday, barring a setback.

