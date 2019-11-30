Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Saturday
Antetokounmpo is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Hornets due to back soreness.
Saturday marks the second game of a back-to-back for the Bucks. During Friday's win over the Cavaliers, Antetokounmpo played 32 minutes and posted 33 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. An update on his status may arrive as he goes through pregame activity.
