Antetokounmpo (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle early in Thursday's loss to the Rockets and missed Friday's tilt against the Bulls. However, he'll likely return Sunday. Across his last seven games in which he's been healthy, Antetokounmpo has averaged 26.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 31.4 minutes per contest.