Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Sunday
Antetokounmpo (hip) is listed as probable for Sunday's tilt with the Hawks.
Antetokounmpo missed Firday's game against Washington due to a left hip bruise. While it looks like he'll be able to go Sunday, a definite status update will be given prior to game-time.
