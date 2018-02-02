Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable to play Friday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) is considered probable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokounmpo turned his ankle late in Thursday's loss to the Timberwolves, and while he said he had trouble putting weight on the leg following the game, he's apparently made progress and should be in the lineup on the second night of the back-to-back set. Look for official confirmation after Antetokounmpo tests out the ankle during pregame warmups.
