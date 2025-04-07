Antetokounmpo is probable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to left shoulder tendinopathy.

Antetokounmpo missed Sunday's 111-107 win over the Pelicans due to this injury, but the probable tag suggests the star forward should return to action Tuesday and handle his regular workload. The star forward has been playing at a high level of late with averages of 36.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game in three contests this month.