Antetokounmpo is probable to play Wednesday versus Cleveland due to a right shoulder contusion.
Antetokounmpo carried the same injury designation into Monday's game against the Pistons prior to dropping a triple-double in 36 minutes of action. He appears firmly on track to play and represents Milwaukee's only injury at this time.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Does it all in triple-double outing•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Just misses triple-double in return•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play against Detroit•