Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against Washington.
Antetokounmpo sat out Sunday against the Wizards but returned to practice Monday and should be available for Tuesday's rematch. He's posted double-doubles in five of his last six appearances and has averaged 38.0 points, 14.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 37.5 minutes per game during that time.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Practices Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will sit Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Downgraded to questionable Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates Timberwolves frontcourt•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for 45-point night•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 27 in loss•