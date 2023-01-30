Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Antetokounmpo continues to deal with a sore right knee, but it appears likely that he'll be able to suit up for a fifth consecutive game. He hasn't missed a beat since returning from a five-game absence, averaging 38.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 30.5 minutes per game over his last four appearances.