Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo snapped a streak of 11 consecutive double-doubles during Friday's win over the Clippers, but he remained dominant with 35 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 30 minutes. Although he continues to deal with a sore right knee, he should be able to suit up once again Tuesday.