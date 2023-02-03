Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Heat.

The two-time MVP continues to deal with knee soreness, but he's expected to appear in a seventh straight game. Antetokounmpo is coming off a 54-point game against the Clippers and has reached the half-century mark in three of his past 11 appearances. In home games this season, he's averaging 35.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 32.7 minutes.