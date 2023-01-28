Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Antetokounmpo continues to battle knee soreness but has appeared in three straight games and averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes. There's a good chance he's cleared before pregame warmups.
