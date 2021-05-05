Antetokounmpo is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards due to a bruised left thigh.

Antetokounmpo suffered a thigh injury during Tuesday's win over Brooklyn, but the two-time MVP is still expected to play on the second night of the back-to-back set. With Khris Middleton (knee) doubtful, Antetokounmpo could take on a bigger offensive workload than usual. That said, he may have peaked his usage over the past two games, where he averaged 42.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 36.5 minutes.