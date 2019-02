Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Antetokounmpo got the night off for Monday's victory over the Bulls in order to rest a sore right knee. It was seen as a precautionary decision rather than anything serious to worry about, and his probable designation seems to indicate he is trending in the right direction. Look for confirmation on his status closer to tip-off Wednesday when the Bucks kickoff a west coast road trip.