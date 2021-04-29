Antetokounmpo is probable for Thursday's game at Houston with a sprained right ankle.

The 26-year-old apparently picked up the injury during Tuesday's win over Charlotte, though it's not expected to affect his availability for Thursday's contest. Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.2 minutes over the past five games.