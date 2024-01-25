Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to back spasms, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Antetokounmpo has recorded triple-doubles in back-to-back contests, however, he's been added to the team's injury report ahead of Friday's action. The Bucks will undoubtedly monitor the star forward closely leading up to tipoff, but all signs point to him being able to play.