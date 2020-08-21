Antetokounmpo is probable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Magic due to a bruised left calf.
Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he's still expected to play after posting a huge 28-point, 20-rebound, five-assist performance in Game 2. The bruised calf seems unlikely to slow down the presumptive-MVP.
