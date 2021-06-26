Antetokounmpo is probable for Sunday's Game 3 against the Hawks due to left calf tightness.
Antetokounmpo played just 29 minutes in the Game 2 blowout win, and he posted 25 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. He suffered a slight calf injury in the process, but it shouldn't prevent him from playing in Game 3.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Flirts with triple-double in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Goes for 40, leads team to ECF•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Grabs 17 boards in Game 6 win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Melts down in fourth quarter•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Makes All-NBA First Team•