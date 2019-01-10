Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable with quad and hip soreness
Antetokounmpo is probable for Friday's matchup against the Wizards due to right quadriceps soreness and a left hip bruise.
Antetokounmpo is a little banged up following Wednesday's victory over the Rockets where he posted 27 points, 21 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 37 minutes. More information on his condition may arrive following Friday's morning shootaround.
More News
