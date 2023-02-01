Antetokounmpo is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Clippers due to right knee soreness.

Antetokounmpo continues to deal with right knee soreness, but since missing five games in mid-January, the MVP candidate has appeared in five consecutive contests. During that stretch, he's averaging 37.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 31.6 minutes. Barring a setback, Antetokounmpo figures to suit up again Thursday, but fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm his availability ahead the 10 p.m. ET tip.