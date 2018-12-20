Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Produces across board in win
Antetokounmpo generated 25 points (8-13 FG, 9-13 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.
The sixth-year forward won the battle against Anthony Davis despite finishing shy of his season-averages in both points and rebounds. The six turnovers and Antetokounmpo's continuing regression from the free-throw line are a bit concerning (shooting 7 percent worse than last year), but otherwise, owners will be happy to have on of the most well-rounded and proficient fantasy producers this year.
