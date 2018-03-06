Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Produces double-double in narrow loss

Antetokounmpo recorded 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five blocked shots, two assist and two steals in Monday's 92-89 loss to the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo's five blocked shots were a season-high. Milwaukee obviously looked a bit weary after playing their third game in four nights, and the All-Star forward certainly showed some fatigue despite saving his stat line with his blocks and rebounds. He's averaging a full four points less per game since the All-Star break, so the Greek Freak is showing some signs of mortality of late. Nevertheless, he can't be faded in any format.