Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Production reigns supreme
Antetokounmpo ended with 36 points (13-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 20 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 victory over the 76ers.
Antetokounmpo did his best Nikola Jokic impression, falling just four assists shy of a 30-20-10 game. The feat has only been achieved 10 times in history and the fact it almost took place on consecutive nights in incredible. Antetokounmpo is surging towards back-to-back MVP awards and at this stage, it would likely take an injury to stop that from happening. The Bucks are certainly the favorites to finish with the best record in the league, something that may keep Antetokounmpo on the floor, even through the fantasy playoffs.
