Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Productive in easy win over Pistons
Antetokounmpo scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 121-98 win over the Pistons.
All five Bucks starters rang up double-digit points, taking the scoring load off Antetokounmpo, but his mammoth dunk over Jon Leuer in the first quarter set the tone for the night. Giannis wrapped up December averaging 25.6 points, 12.5 boards, 6.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals a game on the month, and numbers like the ones he produced Tuesday remain the bottom end of his usual range.
