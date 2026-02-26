Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday that Antetokounmpo (calf) is "getting closer" to playing and has "looked great" during his recent on-court workouts, but the 10-time All-Star isn't expected to play Friday against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was sidelined for a 13th straight game in Wednesday's 118-116 win over the Cavaliers while he continues to work his way back from a right calf strain, but he's steadily ramping up and appears to have reached the day-to-day stage of his recovery. On Sunday, Rivers told Nehm that Antetokounmpo was able to do 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 work earlier that day, but the coach hinted that the 31-year-old forward may need to complete another full-contact workout or two before he's cleared to play. Kyle Kuzma has been serving as the Bucks' primary starting power forward in recent weeks, but he'll presumably move to the bench once Antetokounmpo is given the green light to play.