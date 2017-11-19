Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pull down season-high 17 rebounds
Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points (7-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 17 rebounds, three steals and two assists across 39 minutes in Saturday's 111-79 loss to Dallas.
Antetokounmpo scored an in-efficient 24 points on Saturday, while hauling in 17 rebounds. He continues to put up massive numbers, even in blow-out losses. This was the first defeat since the acquisition of Eric Bledsoe, and barring this performance, the team have gelled well with their new point-guard. Antetokounmpo will get a chance to grab another victory on Monday against the Wizards.
