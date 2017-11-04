Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Puts together two-way effort Friday
Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points (13-27 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 105-96 loss to the Pistons.
Antetokounmpo's four blocks -- a total he achieved eight times last year -- were a season high. While he was great on that end of the floor and racked up points, he fell behind on rebounds and assists Friday, failing to reach his season averages of 10.6 boards and 5.1 dimes.
