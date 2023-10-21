Antetokounmpo racked up 26 points (12-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks across 27 minutes in Friday's 124-116 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Antetokounmpo is showing he's already in midseason form and is more than ready to begin the season, as the Bucks again will be among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, especially after adding Damian Lillard in the offseason. Antetokounmpo will need to adjust his game a bit to play alongside another dominant ball-handling star such as Damian Lillard, but his fantasy value as one of the best players across all formats is not expected to take a hit.