Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Puts up 30 at MSG
Antetokounmpo had 30 points (13-21 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks in Tuesday's win over the Knicks.
Antetokounmpo picked up a pair of first-half fouls but was able to cruise the rest of the way, leading the Bucks to a comfortable victory while playing a team-high 35 minutes. The MVP candidate bounced back after scoring a season-low nine points in Saturday's loss to the Heat, and he's now reached 30 points in four of his last six contests.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Lackluster effort Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 30 points in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Produces across board in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores team-high 32 points•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Career-high 44 points in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...