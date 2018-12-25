Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Puts up 30 at MSG

Antetokounmpo had 30 points (13-21 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks in Tuesday's win over the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo picked up a pair of first-half fouls but was able to cruise the rest of the way, leading the Bucks to a comfortable victory while playing a team-high 35 minutes. The MVP candidate bounced back after scoring a season-low nine points in Saturday's loss to the Heat, and he's now reached 30 points in four of his last six contests.