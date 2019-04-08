Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Puts up 30 in limited minutes
Antetokounmpo (calf) finished with 30 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 25 minutes Sunday in the Bucks' 115-107 win over the Hawks.
With the Bucks having already clinched the NBA's best record, coach Mike Budenholzer predictably limited the minutes of all of the team's starters Sunday. It didn't prevent Antetokounmpo from delivering another big line in the second half of the back-to-back set, with the MVP candidate turning in another efficient shooting outing from both the field and three-point line. Antetokounmpo could play Wednesday in the Bucks' regular-season finale versus the Thunder, but he'll likely be held to under 30 minutes once again.
