Antetokounmpo ended with 33 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 14-21 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 112-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Damian Lillard didn't have his best shooting performance Friday despite coming close to posting a triple-double, but Antetokounmpo stepped up and carried the Bucks to a huge win against the top-seeded team in the West. This was Antetokounmpo's fifth consecutive double-double, a span in which he's averaging 28.4 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Even though he's now sharing most of the offensive responsibility with Lillard, Antetokounmpo hasn't experienced a sizable dip in his overall numbers and remains an elite fantasy option across all formats.