Antetokounmpo led the way with 36 points (15-27 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and a steal in Sunday's home win over the Clippers.

In a game that was close throughout, Milwaukee prevailed in the fourth quarter, holding the Clippers to just 19 points in the period and getting some key stops late. For Antetokounmpo, it was another stellar all-around performance, as he's now scored at least 36 points in each of the last four games. The reigning two-time MVP has three double-doubles and is averaging 5.3 assists per game during that stretch. He's also hit at least one three-pointer in five straight games -- his second-longest streak of the season.