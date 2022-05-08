Antetokounmpo accumulated 42 points (16-30 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 win over the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo struggled with his shot in the first two games of the series, averaging 26 points but shooting just 38.5 percent from the field. The superstar forward turned things around Saturday, however, with a 16-for-30 effort en route to his first 40-point performance of the postseason. Antetokounmpo continued to stuff the stat sheet in other areas as well, leading Milwaukee in rebounds, assists and blocks and adding a pair of steals. The big man came up big when it mattered most, making the go-ahead basket with less than 45 seconds remaining before blocking a shot on the other end to preserve the lead. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists through eight playoff contests.