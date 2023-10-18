Antetokounmpo scored 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and four steals across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 124-101 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Antetokounmpo is not playing heavy minutes in the preseason, which is to be expected, but he has shown he's more than ready for the start of the campaign. The MVP candidate is aiming to lead the Bucks to another title following the acquisition of Damian Lillard, and he should continue to put up the dominant numbers he's delivered over the last few seasons, including averages of 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in 2022-23.