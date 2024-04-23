Coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday that Antetokounmpo (calf) was able to get on the floor to put up shots and is getting closer a return, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has already been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2, marking his fifth straight absence due to a left calf strain. The Bucks were able to secure the victory in Game 1 over Indiana, which gives Antetokounmpo more time to return for Milwaukee's first-round series.