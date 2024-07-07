Antetokounmpo chipped in 23 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in Greece's 80-69 win over Croatia on Sunday.

For the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo will lead Greece in the Olympic Games. The two-time MVP has never qualified for the games, but Greece is set for a trip to Paris, extending the 29-year-old's offseason action after he missed the NBA playoffs with a left soleus strain. The All-Star appeared in three FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament matchups, during which he averaged 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals. Antetokounmpo and Greece will return to action against Canada on July 27, the nation's first appearance in the Olympic Games for basketball since 2008.