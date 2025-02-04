Antetokounmpo (knee) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Antetokounmpo could be trending toward missing a second straight game for the Bucks to rest his right knee. The superstar big man has been red-hot as of late, scoring 30 or more points while grabbing 11 or more rebounds in his last five games. Brook Lopez (back) and Bobby Portis (personal) could see more time on the floor if they are cleared to play, as they are both currently listed as probable Tuesday.