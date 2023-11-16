Antetokounmpo (calf) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Hornets.

Antetokounmpo is in danger of missing his second straight game Friday due to right calf injury management. It doesn't appear that the superstar forward has suffered a serious injury, but the Bucks could be playing it cautiously on the first leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back. Andre Jackson could be due for another start if Antetokounmpo is ultimately ruled out.