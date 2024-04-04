Antetokounmpo is questionable to play Friday against the Raptors due to left hamstring tendinopathy.

Antetokounmpo has been battling the injury over the last few days, and even though the questionable tag casts some doubt over his availability Friday, the star forward hasn't missed a game since March 20. He's coming off a 21-point, seven-rebound, eight-assist effort in the loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday, and he's averaged 30.3 points, 13.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game over his last 10 appearances. In the likely event that he ends up being available, Antetokounmpo should handle his regular workload in what seems like a very favorable matchup on paper.