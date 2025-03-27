Antetokounmpo (foot) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets, Antetokounmpo could miss Friday's game. If the two-time NBA MVP gets ruled out against the Knicks, the Bucks will likely turn to Gary Trent and Taurean Prince to help shoulder the extra load in the frontcourt.