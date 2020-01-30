Play

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable for Friday

Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

Antetokounmpo missed Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a bout of shoulder soreness, but it sounds like he could return Friday after missing just one contest. He'll likely test the issue out during the team's morning shootaround before another update is provided regarding his availability.

