Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable for Friday
Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
Antetokounmpo missed Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a bout of shoulder soreness, but it sounds like he could return Friday after missing just one contest. He'll likely test the issue out during the team's morning shootaround before another update is provided regarding his availability.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Team-high 30•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Triple-double in win over Bulls•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in 25 minutes•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Team-high 32 points•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates Knicks with ease•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...