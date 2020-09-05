Antetokounmpo is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Heat due to a sprained right ankle.

Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle during Game 3 and played through it, though looked uncomfortable at times. Notably, he struggled with his shot, going just 7-of-21 from the field. He'll likely test the ankle out pregame to determine his availability. With the Bucks down 3-0, there seems to be a strong chance he'll at least try to play through the injury.