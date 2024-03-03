Antetokounmpo is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to left Achilles tendinitis.
Antetokounmpo has made regular appearances on the injury report for the past several weeks with knee tendinitis, but he's apparently dealing with a new injury as Monday's contest approach. If Antetokounmpo is cleared ahead of Monday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff, he'll look to continue a potentially historic campaign in which he's seeking to become the first player in NBA history to average at least 30 points per game while shooting 60-plus percent from the field.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates with 46 points•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will suit up Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Should play despite knee tendinitis•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Set to play against Charlotte•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Carrying another probable tag•