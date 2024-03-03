Antetokounmpo is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to left Achilles tendinitis.

Antetokounmpo has made regular appearances on the injury report for the past several weeks with knee tendinitis, but he's apparently dealing with a new injury as Monday's contest approach. If Antetokounmpo is cleared ahead of Monday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff, he'll look to continue a potentially historic campaign in which he's seeking to become the first player in NBA history to average at least 30 points per game while shooting 60-plus percent from the field.