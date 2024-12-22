Antetokounmpo (back) is questionable for Monday's game against Chicago, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game after he was held out of Saturday's win over Washington due to back spasms. If the superstar is sidelined, Bobby Portis will likely draw another start with Taurean Prince seeing an uptick in playing time.
