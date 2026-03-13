Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game in Atlanta.
Saturday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so there's a chance Antetokounmpo will get hit with a maintenance day. If he is forced to the sidelines, Jericho Sims and Bobby Portis would see a boost in value.
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