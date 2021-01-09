Antetokounmpo is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to back spasms.

The two-time MVP took a hard fall during Friday's game against the Jazz and is feeling the effects still Saturday. If he ends up sidelined, the ball would go more through Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, while Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and D.J. Wilson could see more action.