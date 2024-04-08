Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo continues to deal with left hamstring tendinopathy, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up in the first half of a back-to-back set Tuesday. He suited up despite the injury during Sunday's loss to New York and had a relatively normal workload, tallying 28 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal in 39 minutes.